It is always a pleasure to talk to world-renowned therapist Resmaa Menakem whose bestsellers, “My Grandmother’s Hands” and “Quaking of America,” have taken the world by storm. With Menakem’s newest book, a reworking of a relationship book he’d written some years ago, now titled “Monsters In Love,” the author takes a new route and pivots to focusing on his extensive knowledge and expertise as a relationship coach and therapist. He has worked with some of the most powerful Black couples on the planet, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, giving deep and eye-opening advice about keeping a Black relationship strong, communicative, and healthy.

Resmaa spoke with the Amnews about this captivating new book, “Monsters In Love.”

AmNews: There’s a lightness to the writing, meaning it’s relatable in its language.The content seems to be a reflection of a shadow in expressive relationships. What do you know about the shadow, and was that something on your mind while writing this?

Resmaa Menakem: What was on my mind when I wrote this was having a sense that there was nothing out there. One of my mentors—[one who] looked at how things functioned, not how we wished they functioned—my training underneath him really helped to shape the way that I work with clients, particularly with people who were in long-term relationships, or married, or been together for some time.

I don’t know if it’s the shadow as much as what I was trying to do with, say, “This is how it works.” In the working of it, if you can have some sense of what works a little bit better, then you can sense how you want to be in a relationship and how you want to be, how you want to grow up. Or not. I don’t know if I was actually writing from the shadows; I see myself as writing from a place of emergence, to go back to creation and pregnancy. Just because it’s in the Blackness doesn’t mean that there’s not other things going on. I wrote this book trying to get people to understand that there are things going on that really are not about you being defective, or you not being a match, or not being this-that-and-the-other.

AN: These issues at the forefront of the book…why do you think there are many books that don’t confront these issues?

RM: I think it’s a problem with the field. We’re talking about [the collective of] psychology, social work, psychiatry—created mostly by white men who don’t have an anti-racist or anti-misogyny bone in their body. As a collective, white people don’t have a good understanding of depression—of what it takes to live in an anti-racist culture. The tempering of what the fields churn out, thinking of the people who started those fields, was negligible when it comes to growing up.

Some of these fields that we put so much trust in really are very immature, in a variety of ways. They’re immature about race; they’re immature about sex. They confuse genital crime with sexual crime. A lot of these fields did not take people who look like you and me, or anything that wasn’t heterosexual—none of that was taken into account.

[The fields] have their own bottleneck. Many of the people they churn out can’t tolerate the level of heat that it takes to hold people in a room when those people are supposed to “love each other” and particular pieces of their lives are actually juxtaposed with one another.

AN: How do you help people adopt and function [via this book]?

RM: This really isn’t intellectual. A lot of what I’m laying out in the book, people have an experience with it that is not necessarily cognitive, and getting people to do anything just because they have cognitive awareness is a fool’s errand. There are a lot of people who know they should be wearing condoms, and they don’t. A lot of people know they should not be smoking and they keep smoking. Appealing to people’s cognitive intelligence to get them to do something doesn’t necessarily work, especially when you’re talking [about] long-term relationships, or relationships where there is investment and time, so I don’t really try to convince people to do something. What I say is there are certain things in your relationship—the longer you stay in it—that are going to avail themselves.

This book is designed to help you go, “Oh, s—. Availing doesn’t necessarily mean there’s something wrong with me, but I need to grow the f— up.” And that, “I’m at a place where my not growing up and my partner not growing up is creating a bottleneck in the relationship.”

I write books to give people a road map, so that when things emerge, [they] slow down long enough to be able to read what is starting. They condition themselves to tolerate through [repetitions]. I say early on in the book the only thing that makes you ready for a long-term relationship or marriage is marriage (or a long-term relationship!).

What I’m trying to do is really talk about energies—things I call “projective” energy and “receptive” energy. I try to operate like, What am I saying? What’s the function of it: individually and as a couple? And then go from there.

AN: Because behaviors, as in manipulation and control, come from either partner…

RM: It usually does. Many times, therapists are looking for the demonstrative pieces that are showing up between the couple, and then want to hand the couple the “tools” to work with. I think in terms of “toys.” Sometimes people are trying to see what things fit, how they can be used. We usually don’t talk about difficulties in relationships, in a way of people inquiring. As therapists, we usually think, “Let’s give these people some tools to fix what this is,” not, “Let’s help people be conditioned so that whatever is going on in the relationship, the resource that’s also in there can emerge forth to help address some of the things that are happening.” We don’t usually talk in those ways.

AN: This book deals with control. How do you deal with controlling people?

RM: When I’m working with couples, one of the things I do is access where people are at. My book is not for acute energy. I talk about violence…that’s the acute place. Trying to do couples work in that acute energy usually doesn’t work, because you’re having people who have an invested interest in keeping the levers operating around control and power, and it supersedes love.

This book isn’t about how you get some insight to help a partner. It really is [about] how you begin to make decisions about your purpose, through inquiry. What are the barriers between the assets and the aspirations? I’m really careful about telling people who are in acute situations to

“work things out.” It is no longer a couple’s issue. It’s an issue of your own growth, understanding, safety, purpose.

