With back-to-back wins over the Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, including a 76-69 victory on Tuesday night, the Liberty have won seven of their last eight games heading into tomorrow’s matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on the road. They are 20-6 and have the second-best record in the WNBA behind the 24-2 Las Vegas Aces.

Guard Courtney Vandersloot led the Liberty with 23 points and Breanna Stewart added 16 points despite missing eight of nine 3-point attempts. In defeat, the Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike’s 20 points put her ahead of Candace Parker for second on the Sparks’ all-time scoring list.

The 33-year-old Ogwumike, who played college ball at Stanford, ended the game with a career total of 5,691 points as a Spark. She now stands behind only 2015 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, who has 6,263.

On Sunday, the Liberty took down the Sparks 87-79 behind Stewart’s 25 and guard Marine Johannes’ 15 off the bench for the team’s deep bench.

The Liberty’s championship aspirations continue to grow as their loaded roster has gelled. Forward Jonquel Jones averaged more than 13 points in the month of July and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games from Tuesday, July 18, through Sunday, July 23.The Liberty’s only defeat during their current stretch was last Friday against the Lynx at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They fell 88-83 when guard Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 and Stewart contributed 23. Stewart is second in the WNBA in scoring at 22.9 points per game behind the Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd at 24.3 points per game.

The Liberty face the Lynx tomorrow on the road and will have a big meeting with the Aces at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...