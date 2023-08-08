Rapper Tech N9ne has sold millions of records as an independent artist since the inception of his career in 1991. At 51 years old, he’s a hip hop veteran who is still present and active in the respective hip hop sphere. Speaking to AmNews via phone last week, he took some time to reflect on the contents of his new album BLISS, his growth as a man and the dutiful relationship he has with the scene’s youth as an elder and leader in the community.

AmNews: 2023 feels like a closing of a chapter for the world. You have this new tour, and a new album. Tell me a little [about] how you’re approaching traveling and making your record.

Tech N9ne: 10 years ago was when I started meeting my Morph – I started changing. Me and my lady are goin’ on 10 years next year. A little before I met her I met this Morph. The Morph, I found out later, is Maturity. I’ve changed everything about myself. I just got a whole different state of mind, a whole different lifestyle…everything.

On March 3rd me and my lady had a little girl. I’ve just been doing shows on the weekends so I can have more time with the baby. I won’t start touring until October, with Hollywood Undead. So it’s way different now because I’m only doing spot dates.

AmNews: The advice you [once] gave an artist was to really be about the pulses, the beat. It feels like you were really on-point with this album.

N9ne: Oh yeah. I’m evolving lyrically and spiritually, concept-wise. I’m super sharp now, way sharper than I was 10 years ago: cadence-wise, flow-wise, my content, especially on this album. I wanted to name it BLISS because that’s the state I’m in now. I’m happy at home; I can’t wait to get home from work. Because I’m in a blissful state of mind I was able to say things I wouldn’t regularly say in a rap album. I let loose in this album on a couple songs.

AmNews: You were a little more sensitive back then, and now you’re able to really express that. Tell me about adulthood as a rapper.

N9ne: Adulthood, for me as an MC, I feel way more responsible for the loved ones around me. And I don’t do it for the accolades of others. I’m blessed to have these core fans and more fans. And I love to show out to my fans and give them the best music possible. But I’m not seeking any approval from anybody; I’m doing what I feel in my heart. And once my house says, “Oh my God, this is beautiful…” I feel accomplished.

I used to do this for women, back-in-the-day, when I was young in ‘02, ‘03; ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, ‘07…. Back then I did it for material, for fake love. Now I do it for real love. Real love for hip-hop; real love for my home, my kingdom and the people in it.

Adulthood has got me staying out the way. I might go here every once-in-a-while to see someone perform, but I’m really careful. My life means everything, to be here, for my children.

AmNews: Do you think surrounding yourself with the wrong people brings a risk to your stability?

N9ne: You don’t keep that kind of energy around you. Sometimes I miss hangin’ out on the block, I do. But sometimes you just gotta stay out of the way to survive. I live in Kansas City, but they claim it’s Killer City – people are droppin’ like flies. I look like food because people know what I do for a living. So I’m super alert when I’m out. I’m relaxed because I’m loved everywhere I go, but I keep my head on a swivel.

AmNews: Do you think that the [hip hop] veterans [are] going to create a new base for young people, or is it about family and moving forward?

N9ne: I have a video called “Drill Sergeant” and it’s targeting young Black men, the ones who are dropping like flies due to homicides. In my 52nd year of living I want to pass down knowledge to the youngsters. The song is saying if death and incarceration are your only choices, what are you doing? “Drill Sergeant” is a perfect demonstration on what not to do. When you see the video you’ll know what I’m talking about.

We don’t need to bury our young. We’ve been doing it for decades. So as an older “legend” (they call me) we want to pass down love to our young. Not just the ones at home, but the ones that are suffering out [in the streets] who might not have that guidance from their parents.

We want to stop the cycle of violence.

AmNews: So you’re the same age as hip-hop…

N9ne: I’m older than The Culture – I was born in ‘71; it was born in ‘73. So I’ve been tuned in since the beginning.

AmNews: You’re very aligned with history. It seems like hip-hop’s been a survival process. Doesn’t it feel frustrating that…we’re having the same conversation? What do you think is going to change that?

N9ne: With poverty there’s always gonna be crime. Without opportunities for the young to get ahead, we’re gonna always look like food to the hungry. No opportunities, more problems.

That’s why I do music. I give opportunities to young people, of all creeds. I’m a job creator: the video department; the social media department; the A&R people. We got seven buildings where people work. I want to keep creating opportunities.

AmNews: [Rick] Ross has been opening up a little more about financial stability. Now that you are abundant, what’s the secret that young people don’t know?

N9ne: The secret is when you make the money, don’t spend it – invest. Keep investing back into your business. Invest in yourself. And then you’ll look around and you’ll have all these plaques in your house, like me. Independently selling gold and platinum. I didn’t understand putting money back into my company but later I saw it just builds and builds and builds.

I’m creating, right now, generational wealth. And that’s because I keep on re-investing.

