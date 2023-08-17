Our next generation is the most important facet of the Black community. Adulthood is a vital and crucial part of life as we are the purveyors of culture, education, media, and technological intelligence and are paving the way for a more inclusive, intelligent, and conscious future. Our youth will come into this world with more privilege. This is without a doubt thanks to our ancestors and thoughtful Black parents. But the next generation will always need guidance, grace, and leadership in order to continue the forward motion of our Black American, Afro-Latin and diasporic collective. This week, we feature two Black children’s books that will nurture curious and courageous children with big dreams.

“A Place of Our Own” written by Joshunda Sanders and illustrated by Charly Palmer, and “Rooting For Plants: The Unstoppable Charles S. Parker, Black Botanist and Collector” written by Janice N. Harrington and illustrated by Theodore Taylor III are pieces of literature that highlight the greatness and resilience of Black excellence.

A Place of Our Own by Joshunda Sanders, Illustrated by Charly Palmer (Six Foot Press) Ages: 4-7

A follow up to young Ava Murry’s adventures in “I Can Write the World,” Ava, an eight-year-old journalist, finds fault in the overheated asphalt of her overheated neighborhood in New York City. Ava’s mother informs her that the city will be constructing a new park, and the young brave girl makes it a point to request a comfortable environment for her friends to play. She makes her plea even more compelling by working hard to write a story on the conditions of her city and the local children’s needs for cooling grass and shade from tall leafy trees. This book is a wonderful addition to children’s libraries for kids who are curious, outspoken, unafraid of adults, and self-aware of their needs and empathetic to the needs of those around them. World-renowned visual artist Charly Palmer offers vibrant and lush illustrations to Ava’s incredible story.

Rooting for Plants: The Unstoppable Charles S. Parker, Black Botanist and Collector by Janice N. Harrington, Illustrated by Theodore Taylor III (Calkins Creek / Boyds Mills Press) Ages: 7-12

Many people may not know about the unsung work of botanist Charles S. Parker. This charming and educational book tells of the life and adventures of a man who loved plants since he was a boy. When he grew up, he fought in World War I and endured discrimination and racism. But it wasn’t the prejudice that alarmed him as much as the destruction the war caused to the ecological environment. This gave Parker the bravery to follow his dreams and become an important figure in the science and environmental community to create a healthier world for all. If you are looking to inspire your children, young family members, or the kids of your closest friends, “Rooting for Plants” is a great way to introduce them to different career paths. It’s also an important avenue for introducing young Black children to the sciences.

Exposing young Black children to many different career paths is important work for our communities to take an active role in. Encouraging kids to find their personal likes and preferences regarding their passions, interests, and career pursuits will make all the difference when they enter the competitive education and university landscape as well as the job market. Being mindful to bring more inclusivity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as well as journalism, creative writing, technical writing, and advertising will offer them opportunities that were previously unavailable to them simply due to lack of awareness that these jobs and careers exist.

