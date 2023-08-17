Hip Hop Books for Kids that Celebrate 50 Years of revolutionary educational and historical information blends the power of hip hop culture with the joy of reading to inspire and educate young minds. This collection of books brings to life the vibrant world of hip hop, delivering engaging stories and captivating illustrations that resonate with children ages 3-12.

Through these carefully crafted narratives, children will not only embark on exciting adventures but also explore important themes such as diversity, self-expression, and resilience. Each book is thoughtfully designed to entertain, educate, and empower young readers, ensuring that they develop a lifelong love for learning. We have meticulously curated a library of books that celebrate the rich history and cultural impact of hip hop. From iconic pioneers to contemporary superstars, our stories showcase the diverse voices within the genre and highlight its positive influence on society.

It is vital the world shares empowering the next generation and together, let’s foster a love for reading while celebrating the transformative power of hip hop culture.

Ode to Hip Hop: 50 Albums that Define 50 years of Trailblazing Music by Kiana Fitzgerald, illustrated by Russell Abrahams (Running Press/Hachette Book Group)

This colorful nod to the anniversary of the most important genre in contemporary music is an entrancing and educational book for adults and kids! Author Kiana Fitzgerald offers every morsel of contemplative information you need from some of the most iconic albums of the era. From albums by Grandmaster Flash to Biggie Smalls you’ll be able to create a definitive playlist to listen to from this book’s invaluable suggestions.

The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Frank Morrison (little bee book/Simon & Schuster)

The Roots of Rap by Carole Boston Weatherford is a children’s picture book that takes you back before the times of hip hop’s global heights to bring awareness of the pioneers that made the music what it is today. From James Brown to Queen Latifah the book focuses on the early adopters as well as the well known artists who created sounds that have never been heard.

History Comics: Hip-Hop The Beat of America by Jarrett Williams (History Books/Macmillan)

The historical comic book History Comics: Hip Hop: the Beat of America by Jarrett Williams creates an alternative way for more visually oriented learners to engage with the history of hip hop music. This kid-friendly, innovative way to embed historical facts into the minds of adults and kids alike, Beat of America will bring fun, enjoyment, and creativity to any home library.

Making it a serious goal to educate our children about the background and backstory of the music they listen to on the daily will bring Black enlightenment and excellence into the minds of our new generation. If we as a Black culture do not know where we come from it will be all the more difficult for our children to know where they are going. These books will allow young readers to tap into music they would have never known existed without these important pieces of literature. They are great tools as well as wonderful sources of entertainment. Don’t miss out on the happiness and self-determination these books can inspire in up and coming musicians of the new generation.

