2023 brings new books from two literary titans: gifted wordsmith Zadie Smith and groundbreaking veteran novelist Walter Mosley. Both writers have brought game-changing, best-selling books to the world over the course of 20 years. Mosley’s debut, “Devil in a Blue Dress,” entranced readers with its entrancing, compelling, and vivid storytelling. Smith’s first book, “White Teeth,” garnered critical acclaim and a six-figure deal for the first-time novelist. Both authors bring nothing less than wildly creative plot lines for their larger-than-life (although presented as seemingly small and ordinary to onlookers in the beginning of each tale) lead characters. These authors outdo themselves when it comes to their ability to challenge themselves with new and innovative ways to approach real events from the past and genre-bending writing.

“The Fraud” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Random House)

Smith’s anticipated period piece “The Fraud” combines real and fictional accounts of the 1873 “Tichborne case,” where a lowly butcher claims to be the heir to a fortune as the book’s main characters’ lives intertwine while captivated by the high-profile trial that still intrigues English and global litigation and pop-trivia buffs alike. Smith takes a leap in creating a world through the eyes of a Scottish housekeeper, her flailing and failing author of a cousin, and a formerly enslaved immigrant.

“Touched” by Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic)

The legendary Walter Mosley shows no signs of slowing down or a waning imagination at 71 years old with his new book, “Touched.” The protagonist is Martin, a wealthy Black husband and father whose familial clan is the only Black family in a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills. If this isn’t enough pressure, he wakes up believing that he is the cure to human existence, which he considers a “virus.” The family is stalked by a death-like tormentor while Martin manages his confusing inner (and possibly outer) reality and grapples with gaining superhuman strength after what he thinks was a century-long deep sleep.

It’s always wonderful to read consistent authors who create new and interesting stories for their readers to enjoy. It goes to show that things do get better with time, or at the very least, tried-and-true authors show their adept gifts in ways that surprise and intrigue.

