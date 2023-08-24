Introducing a groundbreaking fusion of music and imagination with Afrofuturist albums, Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” and Kid Cudi’ s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.” Imagine a universe where vibrant beats, captivating melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics transport you to a whole new dimension. These visionary artists have come together to create an experience unlike any other, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation into a world where music meets science fiction, as these visionary artists combine their talents to create an immersive experience that will leave you in awe. The albums create an unforgettable experience that transcends boundaries and takes you on a thrilling sonic adventure as Minaj’s debut single off the album, Seeing Green brought the Young Money dream team back together and Kudi’s otherworldly sonic touches continue to bring beautifully hazy futuristic sounds to the hip hip musical canon.

Both albums are now available on vinyl, and make for amazing gifts for any hip-hop enthusiasts and vinyl collectors who work to combine their love of new contemporary hip-hop with the old-school manner of listening to music.

Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty”

Tracklist:

LP1

A

1. Seeing Green

2. Fractions

3. Crocodile Teeth

4. Chi-Raq

5. Boss Ass Bitch

B

1. Intro

2. Itty Bitty Piggy

3. I Get Crazy

4. Kill Da DJ

5. Nicki Minaj Speaks

6. Slumber Party

LP2

A

1. Shopaholic

2. Gotta Go Hard

3. Nicki Minaj Speaks #2

4. Best I Ever Had

5. Keys Under Palm Trees

6. Silly

B

1. Easy

2. Nicki Minaj Speaks #3

3. Envy

4. Can Anybody Hear Me?

5. Still I Rise

6. Beam Me Up Scotty

Kid Cudi’ s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen (Republic Records)

Tracklist:

DISC 1

SIDE A

Beautiful Trip

Tequila Shots

Another Day

She Knows This

Dive

SIDE B

Damaged

Heaven on Earth

Show Out

Mr. Solo Dolo, Pt. III

DISC 2

SIDE A

Sad People

Elsie’s Baby Boy (flashback)

Sept. 16

The Void

Lovin’ Me

SIDE B

The Pale Moonlight

Rockstar Knights

4 da Kidz

Lord I Know

Like this: Like Loading...