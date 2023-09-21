It is important that our Black community spends a great portion of our energy in career, family, and health. But the truth is that the celebration of aging and inner work can take a backseat to our culture’s ambitions to get ahead in this challenging and oftentimes discriminatory landscape. Karen Walrond’s “Radiant Rebellion” and Patrick Saint-Jean’s “The Spirituality of Transformation, Joy and Justice” are books that serve our inner health and self esteem.

Radiant Rebellion: Reclaim Aging, Practice Joy, and Raise a Little Hell by Karen Walrond (Broadleaf Books)

In a world that often glorifies youth and superficiality, Karen Walrond’s “Radiant Rebellion: Reclaim Aging, Practice Joy, and Raise a Little Hell” is a heartfelt, empowering manifesto that encourages us to embrace the beauty and wisdom that come with age. In her uniquely captivating voice, Walrond invites readers on a transformative journey towards self-discovery, resilience, and unapologetic joy. One of the book’s most striking qualities is its emphasis on embracing imperfections and finding beauty in our unique selves. Walrond encourages us to redefine our standards of beauty and wellness, challenging the relentless pursuit of unattainable ideals. Her radiant prose serves as a reminder that our worth is not determined by our appearance but by the depth of our character and the joy we bring into the world. “Radiant Rebellion” is a brilliant and essential read that transcends age boundaries. With eloquence and heart, Walrond encourages us to celebrate our own radiant rebellion against the status quo—proving that every stage of life can be a remarkable and beautiful journey.

The Spirituality of Transformation, Joy, and Justice: The Ignatian Way for Everyone by Patrick Saint-Jean (Broadleaf Books)

Patrick Saint-Jean’s “The Spirituality of Transformation, Joy, and Justice: The Ignatian Way for Everyone” emerges as a beacon of profound wisdom, offering readers a transformative path towards self-discovery, joy, and active engagement with justice. Through Saint-Jean’s eloquent prose and insights, this book becomes an invitation to embark on a spiritual journey that not only nourishes the soul but also empowers us to bring positive change to the world. Saint-Jean’s narrative unfolds in the rich tradition of Ignatian spirituality, inviting readers to explore the depths of their inner selves while embracing a greater sense of purpose and compassion for others. This book is a testament to the transformative power of spirituality, reminding us that true growth involves a deep connection to our inner selves and a commitment to social justice.

