The Alabama A&M University Marching Maroon and White (MMW) Band is et to perform at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

The historically Black university band has raised $283,000 of a $450,000 goal to cover expenses for its trip to perform in the parade.

The band accepted the invitation last April and has seen donations and support come from alumni, local businesses and corporate sponsors. Band Director Carlton Write says he’s confident the community will help the band cross the fundraising finish line soon, so that students can focus on preparing for the historic performance.

“It’s been great,” said Wright. “Most of the fundraising ideas have come from our students, which is something we’re excited about as a staff. They are the driving force behind this trip.”

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide. Wright says the AAMU Band will be in peak form for the opportunity to represent the University on such a large stage.

“We’re already preparing to put on a memorable and iconic show,” he said. “This opportunity is a huge notch for our program’s storied history. Everyone in this program is locked in on making it special for our entire University community, state, and the families and communities our students represent.”

MMW has received support from sponsors like MMW Alumni and Boosters Association, AAMU Alumni Chapters, Divine 9 Graduate Chapters, McDonalds, Hibbett Sports, and Southern Nuclear, to name a few, and has raised over $200,000 from the University-driven www.aamu.edu/macys crowdfunding platform.

