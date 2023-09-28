Hip hop is beginning to receive deeper analysis: Authors are traversing through the culture by exploring unique angles to share their deep knowledge and understanding of different facets of the realm of hip hop. “Fashion Killa” by Sowmya Krishnamurthy, named after fashion aficionado and rapper A$AP Rocky’s song, and “A Psychoanalytic Biography of Ye” by Robert K. Beshara, bring fashion and academic thought to the forefront of hip-hop writing.

“Fashion Killa: How Hip Hop Revolutionized High Fashion,” by Sowmya Krishnamurthy

Krishnamurthy invites readers to embark on an exhilarating journey through the intertwining worlds of hip-hop culture and fashion. With her insightful prose and deep reverence for the subject matter, Krishnamurthy delivers a powerful tribute to the transformative influence of hip hop on style, self-expression, and society.

From the beginning, it’s clear that Krishnamurthy is not merely a writer but a storyteller with a profound passion for her craft. She skillfully traces the origins of hip hop’s style evolution and deftly explores how hip hop has transcended the boundaries of music, becoming a driving force behind trends, attitudes, and self-empowerment. Krishnamurthy’s writing is not only informative but also deeply engaging.

Krishnamurthy sheds light on the significance of fashion choices as statements of resistance, rebellion, and cultural pride. In doing so, she underscores how hip hop has empowered marginalized communities to reclaim their identities and challenge societal norms. “Krishnamurthy explores the connections between the DIY hip-hop scene and the exclusive upper-echelons of high fashion. She discusses the sociopolitical forces that define fashion and tracks the influence of music and streetwear on the most exclusive (and exclusionary) luxury brands. At the intersection of cultural commentary and oral history,” according to the book’s publisher.

“A Psychoanalytic Biography of Ye: The Legacy of Unconditional Love” by Robert K. Beshara, MFA, PhD

“A Psychoanalytic Biography of Ye” “particularly focuses on the 5-year period from 2016 to 2021 in an effort to think psychoanalytically about his complex subjectivity, his struggle with manic-depression, the thin line between the personal and the political when it comes to celebrity culture, and, of course, his aesthetic productions,” said the book’s publisher.

This book offers readers an extraordinary and immersive journey into the mind of the enigmatic Kanye West, now known as Ye. From the outset, it’s clear that Beshara approaches his subject with a profound sense of respect and curiosity. His writing is both eloquent and empathetic, inviting readers to delve into the complexities of Ye’s life and artistry.

What sets this biography apart is Beshara’s use of psychoanalysis as a lens through which to examine Ye’s creative process, relationships, and personal struggles. It’s a daring and revelatory approach that pays off immensely.

It becomes evident that beneath the layers of controversy and self-assuredness, there is a deeply emotional and vulnerable artist who grapples with the weight of his own creativity.

