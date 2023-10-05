The Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting its Annual College Fair on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Harlem Academy located at 655 St. Nicholas Avenue.

High school students and their families are invited to meet college representatives and attend workshops about financial aid and the college selection process.

Over 30 schools from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), SUNY and CUNY schools and private and public institutions will be represented.

Go to https://bit.ly/TOACF or email tauomegacollegefair@gmail.com for more information.

