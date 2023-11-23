Oladélé Ajiboyé Bamgboyé ‘Works from the ’90s” | Until December 16, 2023

Thomas Erben Gallery | 526 West 26th Street, Floor 4, New York NY 10001

Nigerian-British lens-multimedia and 3D art innovator Oladélé Ajiboyé Bamgboyé returns to the Thomas Erben Gallery 23 years after his groundbreaking solo interactive exhibition, “The Unmasking, Part II” exhilarated the art world. His new exhibition “Works from the ’90s,” highlights his most seminal works from the era.

The show features three pieces.

“A group of seven large-scale silver gelatin photographs collectively titled “Defining Self Sufficiency (1993)” portrays the artist in his Glasgow kitchen,” according to the release from the gallery. In “Celebrate (1994),” Bamgboyé choreographs his body in a series of eight multiple-exposed color photographs. “The video ‘The Hair or the Man (1994)’ addresses our often subtle and benevolent attempts at defining an Other,” the release continued.

Thomas Erben began his professional involvement in the art world in 1989 as a private dealer focusing on contemporary American art. From the outset, the program has been multidisciplinary and internationally oriented, showcasing both emerging and established artists.

Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick | Until January 7, 2024

Frick Madison | 945 Madison Avenue at 75th Street, New York, NY 10021

Barkley L. Hendricks (1945 to 2017) was a true pioneer in contemporary portraiture. Emerging in the late 1960s, Hendricks drew inspiration for his work from and simultaneously challenged the traditions of European art. His distinctive style, which emphasized the presence of beautiful Black human beings as subjects, is a testament to the diversity that is an integral part of American culture. Hendricks not only celebrated the artistic traditions of Europe but also engaged in a dynamic dialogue with them.

“Through a selection of some of Hendricks’s finest portraits displayed in the context of the Frick’s holdings, this exhibition celebrates and explores the remarkable work of this pioneering American painter with an unprecedented display of paintings drawn from private and public collections,” according to the Frick Collection.

Organized by Aimee Ng, curator at the Frick, and Antwaun Sargent, consulting curator “Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick” considers the complex place of European painting in Hendricks’s art and the evolving role of the Frick in modern American culture.

