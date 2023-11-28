In our communities of pride, grace, and generational healing, the power of love and ancestral relationships is key to moving forward and gaining the strength to love ourselves and one another.

“Remember Love: Words for Tender Times” by Cleo Wade and “Ancestors Said: 365 Introspections for Emotional Healing” by Ehime Ora complement each other beautifully, offering insights into the human experience, the power of self-love, and the significance of ancestral connections. They are powerful contributions to our journeys toward inner peace and emotional healing.

Whether you seek solace in the present or a deeper connection with the past, these books are sure to be your trusted companions on your path to personal growth and deep self-discovery. We must not forget the contents of our hearts just as we should not forget the sacrifices, knowledge, and wisdom of the Black elders who came before us. These books are a loving reminder to connect with who we are and who we will become.

Remember Love: Words for Tender Times a book by Cleo Wade (Harmony)

Cleo Wade delves into the heart work we must undertake for ourselves, emphasizing that it’s not a means to evade the difficult aspects of life, such as periods of confusion, self-doubt, depression, grief, heartbreak, and anxiety. Instead, she invites readers to embrace the idea that to live is to get lost, and it’s our responsibility and privilege to learn to love ourselves so we can navigate these challenging periods without hindering our healing process. The language of “Remember Love” is both poetic and relatable, helping readers connect with the author’s words on a deeply personal level. Wade’s writing is both a soothing balm and a source of inspiration, offering a sense of reassurance in times of turmoil.

Ancestors Said: 365 Introspections for Emotional Healing a book by Ehime Ora (Hay House)

“Ancestors Said” conveys a profound message: Our ancestors are not mere memories of the past; they live through us. “Ancestors said they experience life through your eyes. Living your life as full as you can nourishes them. You being alive is enough for them.”

These words set the tone for an extraordinary voyage of introspection and healing, where readers are encouraged to embrace life to its fullest, knowing that their existence is a gift from those who came before. Ehime Ora’s writing exudes a sense of spirituality and a deep connection with the past, making the book a spiritual guidebook for readers seeking solace and healing. The daily affirmations, prayers, and reflections are carefully curated to address a range of emotional needs and encourage self-reflection, growth, and connection with one’s lineage.

