Living more consciously regarding our relationships with health, healing, and nature is a wonderful avenue to take when considering the longevity of Black culture. Educating ourselves about plant-based living, whether through a culinary pursuit or bringing more plants into our homes, is advantageous in exploring life through the world around us and what we choose to put in our bodies. “Living Wild: How to Plant Style Your Home and Cultivate Happiness” by Hilton Carter and “Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques, and Plant Science for Big-Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals” by Nik Sharma are not just books; they are pathways to a world where greenery meets creativity, transforming our homes into lush sanctuaries and our dining tables into culinary adventures.

Living Wild: How to Plant Style Your Home and Cultivate Happiness by Hilton Carter (Cico)

The therapeutic benefits of living with and tending plants are well known—they offer a connection to the natural world that nurtures our mental and physical health. In “Living Wild,” Hilton Carter shows how to create a lush, stylish space with flourishing plants that bring life to your home and happiness to your life. He discusses interior design choices—choosing the right color scheme, textures, and materials to showcase gorgeous greenery—and then takes a deep dive into styling. From picking the perfect planter to statement plants, centerpieces, living art, and hanging planters, as well as outdoors spaces and plants for kids along the way, “Living Wild” is packed with interior design and styling ideas that blur the boundary beside inside and out. The book includes information about unique homes that have been plant-styled by Hilton and takes a detailed look at his top 10 designer plants, along with care and info tips.

Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques, and Plant Science for Big-Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma (Chronicle Books)

Nik Sharma’s technique-focused approach is easy to follow for cooks at all skill levels and provides a comprehensive repertoire for those looking to embrace the flavors and benefits of a plant-based diet. What sets this cookbook apart are its scientific underpinnings—it delves into the origins, biology, and unique characteristics of more than 50 vegetables. It’s not just a cookbook; it’s a journey through the fascinating world of plant science. Organizing the “Veg-Table” recipes by plant family is a brilliant touch, making it easy to explore various vegetables, their storage, and the best cooking methods for each recipe. Sharma’s rigorous testing and scientific lens make sure that these recipes are not just flavorful but also tried, true, and delicious.

