The Apollo Theater is hosting its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 1 p.m.

The free community event takes place under the Apollo marquee and includes an array of holiday-themed activities including picture taking with Santa Claus and amazing performances.

In the evening, starting at 7:30 p.m., the Apollo is hosting its “Amateur Night Holiday Special.” The program will feature alumni of the show’s “Stars of Tomorrow” segment, spotlighting the young performers hoping to follow in the footsteps of Apollo Legends like Ella Fitzgerald and H.E.R., whose careers were launched on the stage of The Apollo.

Tickets for the “Amateur Night Holiday Special” start at $30. Go to apollotheater.org for more information.

