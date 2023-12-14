It is always exciting to see new Black-centered historical books written and curated by gifted Black authors and dedicated Black editors who pour themselves into telling a story that brings clarity, and a balanced narrative that honors the voices, lives, and bodies of those who have lived, loved, and survived before us. Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America by Michael Harriot and Our History Has Always Been Contraband: In Defense of Black Studies are strikingly honest and profoundly necessary Black historical texts that have emerged into existence after two centuries of our stories being obscured or omitted.

Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America by Michael Harriot (Dey Street Books)

Within the pages of Black AF History, Harriot makes it clear that the dominant narrative of American history is riddled with inaccuracies, errors, and oversights that have persisted because history books have traditionally been written from the perspective of white men. The devaluation and erasure of the Black experience in America has been ongoing, and Black AF History sets out to rectify this historical injustice. The narrative not only exposes the flaws in traditional historical accounts, but also engages readers with its humor and storytelling. Harriot’s voice is sharp, insightful, and at times humorous, making the book a pleasure to read even as it tackles challenging subject matter.

Our History Has Always Been Contraband: In Defense of Black Studies by editors Colin Kaepernick, Robin D. G. Kelley, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (Haymarket Books)

Our History Has Always Been Contraband is a powerful and timely anthology that stands as a defiant response to the ongoing attempts to undermine and erase the significance of Black studies in American education. This collection of texts and prominent thinkers in Black studies includes Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin, Angela Y. Davis, Toni Cade Bambara, and many others. The editors provide a comprehensive view of Black studies that spans literature, political theory, sociology, gender and sexuality studies, and more. This book is an incredible rallying cry against efforts to diminish the importance of African American history and culture. The book’s origin was born out of the urgent need to address the removal of content from an AP African American Studies course. It explores the ongoing battle for the recognition and inclusion of Black history in our educational system.

Let us continue to remind ourselves, as a collective culture throughout the future, of the profound relevance of our past being written and taught about from our own perspectives.

