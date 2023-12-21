Black history has become so expansive that the world is being introduced to modern historical books that focus on specific eras, creating hyper-immersive literature that delves into a concentrated span of time. This is not altogether a new phenomenon, yet as contemporary culture falls farther and farther away into post-perspective, books about the 1980s–2020s are becoming more and more available.

Author Donovan X. Ramsey’s “When Crack Was King” peels back the layers of the tumultuous crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and early 1990s, revealing the complex and deeply human stories that unfolded amidst the chaos, while historian Matthew J. Clavin’s “Symbols of Freedom” explores the pre-Civil War era’s rich story of resistance against slavery, the individuals who fought for their freedom, and the symbolic significance of their acts.

When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. Ramsey (One World)

“When Crack Was King” is not just a historical account; it is a call to action, and Ramsey argues passionately for addressing the historical injustices and systemic inequalities that persist today, and the urgent need to provide historically marginalized communities with the resources and opportunities they deserve. The book follows the lives of four individuals whose experiences reveal the crack epidemic’s impact on different facets of culture. Elgin Swift’s story reflects the corrosion of familial bonds and the drug trade on the streets. Lennie Woodley was a former addict and sex worker who endured unimaginable trauma. These personal stories offer a humane aspect to the statistics and headlines of the era. Those of former Baltimore City mayor Kurt Schmoke, who advocated for decriminalization, and Shawn McCray, a community activist caught in the crossfire, offer diverse perspectives that enrich the narrative and create a compelling look at Black history and urban culture.

Symbols of Freedom: Slavery and Resistance Before the Civil War by Matthew J. Clavin (New York University Press)

“Symbols of Freedom” takes readers on a journey into the lives and struggles of those who refused to accept their status in this country as property to be abused, overworked, and barbarically discarded. Clavin vividly portrays the resilience, courage, and intelligence of enslaved individuals who harnessed the power of these symbols to wage a war against the institution of slavery. While the book offers a refreshing perspective on Black American history, its power is in the interpretations and emotions the history and narrative ignites in its readers, encouraging them to reflect critically on the role of symbols in shaping a nation’s identity and the ways in which they can inspire both unity and resistance.

