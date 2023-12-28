“In spite of the challenges, this year has been fruitful and I’m grateful” is a sentiment that derives from a text message I recently sent. It beautifully sums up and expresses every emotion and experience I lived this year, and I hope it resonates universally to you as readers, thinkers, and our beloved community of Harlem and beyond.

This year, I thought it appropriate to revisit what was originally written about these brilliant Black books (with a bit of fresh commentary) for my Best Black Books of 2023 list. It is said that those who fail to look to the past are doomed to repeat it. Therefore, I hope to make the words of the past become words of the present in remembrance of the rich releases; changing seasons; and bountiful creativity, intelligence, and the generous well of knowledge these Black writers have offered to me and the entire world.

Happy holidays, happy New Year, and thank you to all of the Black authors who have been published this year all over the world.

“Monsters in Love: Why Your Partner Sometimes Drives You Crazy and What You Can Do About It” by Resmaa Menakem

Psychotherapist Resmaa Menakem shares insights into the layers of relationships that are not often talked about: hatred in love relationships, the helpfulness of conflict as opposed to the detrimental view our culture tends to take, and so on. There is so much to learn from this book about the pursuit of “relationship realism,” which can create a roadmap and clarity regarding the path to positive long-term connections.

“Monsters” is a powerful, effective tool that demystifies the fractures and blessings, pitfalls and purity, and pain and pleasure of Black love.

“Blackgirl on Mars” by Leslie Ann

The AmNews had had the pleasure of featuring Brown’s debut, 2018’s “Decolonial Daughter: Letters from a Black Woman to Her European Son,” a visceral, touching book by a mother who shared her observations and wisdom to honor and acknowledge the evolution of her son’s life. She wrote her long-awaited second book, “Blackgirl on Mars,” written while journeying through the United States during the height of the Black Lives Matters protests and finding herself in Trinidad and Tobago to lay her grandmother to rest. Brown gives her account of the existential reality of the maintenance of her own Black life within the realms of gender, sexuality, cultural connectivity, and self-awareness.

“The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gĩkũyũ and Mũmbi” by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

This story is of Gĩkũyũ, Mũmbi, and their nine daughters as they travel through mountains, volcanos, and grasslands filled with wildlife and the lineage of their spirits and loins. It promises to be a classic in the coming decades—a work of epic proportion that positively differentiates itself due to its soothing, spacious, and airy voice.

The vividness of the storytelling, and mythical and imaginative folklore of “The Perfect Nine” brings life and joy to Black fiction that, at times, falls flat in journeying through the intricate territory of the epic. This book does it beautifully.

“Why Willie Mae Thornton Matters” by Lynnée Denise

The enigmatically intelligent and scholarly productive thinker Lynnée Denise, affectionately known as Big Mama Thornton, has made strides in Black realms of music for well over a decade, and is now presenting a new book. The exploration of the life and times of this enigmatic blues visionary gives the artist its due. “Why Willie Mae Thornton Matters” is a well-written examination of and homage to Black music enthusiasts should collect and enjoy.

“BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art” by Zaria Ware

Award-winning author Zaria Ware looks at Western art in a way it has never been viewed and interpreted before. “BLK ART” is divided into two categories—art and models—and offers a comprehensive look into the presences, vitality, and importance of artists and Black models; muses of many European art pieces. This book is fresh and modern, and centers Western art around Blackness, not the other way around.

Like this: Like Loading...