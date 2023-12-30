Medgar Evers College (MEC) professor and administrator Dr. John Louis Flateau has died. His passing was announced on social media by his family.

Flateau passed away Saturday morning. His cause of death was not immediately announced.

In a post on social media, his sister, Adele Flateau, said the impact of John’s transition extends beyond his family.

“It is with profound sorrow and shock that we must tell you our dearly beloved DR. JOHN LOUIS FLATEAU, passed on suddenly this morning, Dec. 30,” Adele said. “His wife Lorraine, sons Marcus and Jonathan and their families are completely shaken by the loss of their devoted loving husband, father and Grandpa. He was a tireless community activist, political strategist and brilliant Professor at Medgar Evers College-CUNY. We know his loss will be felt deeply, far and wide.”

Flateau worked at MEC for 34 years starting in 1990 where served as a professor, chaired the Department Of Public Administration and was formerly the dean of the School Of Business.

In a statement, Brooklyn Congressman and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Flateau a brilliant strategist, electoral tactician, scholar and community leader.

“Dr. Flateau helped to usher in an era of Black political empowerment in Central Brooklyn in the 1980s and 1990s that positively transformed the community and lives on to this day,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.



