Life can move so quickly that we can overlook the pleasurable and enlightening moments that informed and supported the evolution of our personal perspectives. Books have the ability to reveal facets of the world, points of view, and artistic utterings that can quickly become pieces of ourselves.

Books can open a portal of understanding, eye-opening revelations, and historical journeys that lend to the very make up of who we are. I am honored to have covered the releases of a number of books this past year, and took care to select some of the standout Black books of the year. I, again, am thankful for every book written by Black authors written in 2023 that broaden our community’s contributions to the local, domestic, and global culture and make Black culture an unstoppable force of creative and intellectual benevolence, powerful intellect, and talent.

My Trade Is Mystery: Seven Meditations from a Life in Writing by Carl Phillips

“My Trade Is Mystery” is a lovely collection of what are described as meditations on Phillips’s four decades of living the “writer’s life,” as he gives thoughts on his longevity as a writer, and his wealth of knowledge as a mentor to several emerging poets. The book is calming, healing and full of intelligent, elegant writing and wisdom.

This book is special because it gives readers a master class on the construction of great writing, as well as the endless depth of wisdom only available from the mind of a seasoned, experienced writer like Phillips.

Black Girl Autopoetics by Ashleigh Wade Greene, Ph.D.

Ashleigh Greene Wade, Ph.D., assistant professor of Digital Studies, Media Studies, and African American Studies at University of Virginia, writes a fascinating book examining the intersection of Black girlhood and digital arts. She argues that Black girls who express themselves creatively in the digital sphere are exposed to the trauma of cyberbullying and harassment as they become hyper-visible, yet at the same time, seldom receive credit for their digital intellectual property and are rendered invisible.

In “Autopoetics,” Black girls in STEM are given a voice, their experiences are revealed dimensionally, and their presence in the field of digital science and media are examined seriously through empathy and advocacy.

Why Am I Like This?: How to Break Cycles, Heal from Trauma, and Restore Your Faith by Kobe Campbell

“A lot of what I do is experiential therapy. I primarily serve Black women, and the therapy includes body and movement that help process the emotions that you become aware of. Black women are so intelligent…I was just giving them the language for what they already knew or what they were already feeling.” “Why Am I Like This?” chronicles the pain and trauma of a young Kobe, who found healing through a mysterious text message from a friend that led her to seek solace in God and Christianity. This book is not just faith-based; it is a testament to the work Campbell currently does in her therapy practice, which is centered on Black women’s healing.

Trafficking in Antiblackness: Modern-Day Slavery, White Indemnity, and Racial Justice by Lyndsey P. Beutin

Beutin unfolds the modern reformation of the history of transatlantic slavery by examining ways that the history’s narrative has been written to benefit the privilege of elite racial justice organizations. This examination enlightens readers with specifics of how history is translated to benefit the white upper class, which creates a pathway to dismantling centuries of misinformation and revealing the truth of the systemic injustice of trafficking and slavery of Black bodies.

Living Colour’s Time’s Up (33⅓ book series) by Kimberly Mack

“Through interviews with members of Living Colour and others involved in the making of Time’s Up, Kimberly Mack explores the creation and reception of this artistically challenging album, while examining the legacy of this culturally important and groundbreaking American rock band,” writes Bloombury. Black music history written by Black experts in music criticism like Mack brings a richness, enthusiasm, and—no pun intended—color to the storytelling of icons such as “Living Color.” This book was certainly a welcomed and exciting release of 2023.

