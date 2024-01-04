As the fresh dew of the New Year appears, there is still time to reflect. All of the art and music that has been released into our cultural atmosphere grows in numbers in what seems like nanoseconds. There’s so much to consume and while it is important to make a point to support emerging Black artists, this year a number of veterans stand out. Continuing on the trajectory of part 1 where Big Freedia was the leading seasoned musician with nearly 25 years in the game, Tech N9ne and Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces (and Digable Planets) release new music, along with a triumphant release of Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2,” her first studio album release in five years.

Time is of the essence and it slips away with every blink of the eye. Remember to savor the New Year and all the music and inspiration it will bring.

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Sonically full-bodied and lyrically strong, Nicki Minaj’s 5th studio album is a consistent hip hop/pop album. It opens with a disarmingly moving ballad-esque track, “Are You Gone Already,” beautifully ornamented with heavily sampled verses from Billie Eilish’s “when’s the party’s over,” causing the song to permeate with an ethereal dream-like aesthetic. The entire album is well-produced and of substance.

No Name – Sundial

No Name’s second studio album, “Sundial,” encapsulates neo-soul stylings with hip hop and afrofuturist soundscapes built on the artist’s signature rhythmic musings. The poeticism of her lyrics is complex and comforting, ultra-Black and empathetic. The album features verses from Common, Ayoni and more. Sundial is spiritually potent and tastefully sensuous.

Shabazz Palaces – Robed in Rareness

The iconic lyricist and producer, Ishmael Butler’s experimental hip hop outfit, Shabazz Palaces has set itself apart with beats and perspective that had never been uttered and cannot be duplicated. “Robed In Rareness” is rooted in the melodic, ambient Seattle hip hop sound, though Ish crafts his work into a gritty, psychedelic world of its own.

Tech N9ne – BLISS

“I’m evolving lyrically and spiritually, concept-wise. I’m super sharp now, way sharper than I was 10 years ago: cadence-wise, flow-wise, my content, especially on this album. I wanted to name it ‘BLISS’ because that’s the state I’m in now,” Tech N9ne told Amsterdam News earlier this year. “BLISS” is a technically complex album where every element of the record—beats, production, vocal and stylistic choices—are tightly intertwined. Nothing is out of place.

Young Thug – Business is Business

Atlanta’s Young Thug was able to release one of the best hip hop albums of the year while experiencing the painful woes of incineration. “Free Thug” reverberated through the hip hop community while the darkly poignant album, “Business is Business,” cinematically projects the realism of the streets—its happiness and trauma, bleakness and sunshine—while Thug executes his lyrical candor. The album features 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and more.

