What greater gift is there than the immortal words of Black poets? Their sentiments are moving, the written portraits of the struggle are timeless, and the dream-like sensuality of Black love gives young readers experiences to look forward to. “This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” by Kwame Alexander collects the writing of the world’s best Black poets, and Chadian poet, essayist, and philosopher NIMROD writes about Aimé Césaire, the lesser-known Martinique author, poet, and co-founder of the Négritude Movement, in “Aimé Césaire: No to Humiliation,” translated by Emma Ramadan.

This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets by Kwame Alexander (Little Brown and Company)

Award-winning poet and children’s book author Kwame Alexander curates a compelling collection of works of Black poetry for the postmodern era. Morgan Parker and Terrence Hayes coincide with pieces from Black American foundational poets like Rita Dove and Nikki Giovanni, expanding the contemporary poetry canon to include newer, accomplished writers.

This intergenerational anthology is a must for any Black literary collection, will age very well, and will sit equally with other staple collections of the past.

Aimé Césaire: No to Humiliation by NIMROD (Seven Stories Press)

This new young adult title brings Afro-Caribbean history to a broader English-speaking Black readership and interested students of all backgrounds.

Aimé Césaire was a writer and activist who stood up against the demoralizing treatment of Black people by French colonists on the island of Martinique in the early 1900s. He, Léopold Sédar Senghor, and Léon Gontran Damas created the Negritude Movement to instill Black pride; celebrate their heritage; and gather with members of other French colonies, like Senegal and Guayana, to confront discrimination against their cultures.

Césaire went on to become president of the Regional Council of Martinique from 1983–1988, among many profound accomplishments throughout his life. He served his people with dignity, grace, and humility.

