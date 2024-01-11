The first week of the new year, one would believe, is full of hope and fresh goals for the future. The books emerging to the fore look promising, inspiring, afro-centric, and distinctive.

We’ll start this year off with new Black essay collections: “You Get What You Pay For” by Morgan Parker and “Weird Black Girls” by Elwin Cotman. These two accomplished young writers are defining themselves as highly skilled authors. Their stories are circumstantially raw, yet their voices are refined and well-crafted in their respective literary realms.

You Get What You Pay For: Essays by Morgan Parker (One World)

Award-winning poet and author Morgan Parker, called by many a leading voice of her generation, returns to bookshelves with a new memoir-esque collection of essays. She is plagued by loneliness and isolation due to an inability to experience intimacy in relationships that she feels and believes derives from the ancestral trauma of slavery. The essays blend Black cultural criticism and acute circumstances from her life to create a “portal into a deeper examination of racial consciousness and its effects on mental well-being in America today,” writes her publisher, One World. To read Black women is to empathize and connect with Black women; Parker’s vulnerability can tear the veil of dehumanization and desensitization of Black women’s pain and sense of alienation.

Weird Black Girls: Stories by Elwin Cotman (Scribner)

The mysteriously eloquent young author Elwin Cotman is known for his entrancing prose. “Weird Black Girls” leans toward Black absurdist writing and mischievous humor. Each of the seven collected stories embodies an imaginative premise: “A rural town finds itself under the authoritarian sway of a tree that punishes children” or “A pair of narcissistic friends wreak havoc on an activist community,” as the publisher, Scribner, describes. The beauty of fantastical short stories is that you’re transported into worlds that are unlike any ever conceived. A little escapism from the daily pressures of Black life can be a healthy outlet and quite entertaining.

This year brings a fresh generation of authors whose works are evolving and maturing into thoughtfully defined, individualistic styles. It takes time for a writer to find their voice and set themselves apart from the masters of the past. Fearless up-and-coming writers are emerging from drastically different backgrounds with unique points of view. Parker and Cotman are promising writers who have a lifetime ahead of them to share their stories. They’re off to an impressive start: “You Get What You Pay For” is Parker’s fifth work and “Weird Black Girls” is Cotman’s fourth book, preceding a novel due out in 2025.

We look forward to exploring new Black books throughout 2024!

