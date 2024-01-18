There are some voices in Black literature whose revival after near erasure from history is so well-deserved that every word should be accounted for and offered to future generations readers freely and generously.

Octavia Butler is certainly one of those writers, blending science fiction, African American lore, futurist prophecies, and her unreplicable imagination to create invaluable works of creativity. Her essay, “A Few Rules for Predicting the Future,” has been published in book form for readers to enjoy. Editors Layla Mohamed and Bibi Bakare-Yusuf compiled newly published essays from a plethora of bright Black writers for the forthcoming book “Outriders Africa.”

A Few Rules for Predicting the Future: An Essay by Octavia E. Butler; Manzel Bowman, (Illustrator)

Illustrator Manzel Bowman accompanies Butler’s brief yet inspiring essay with breathtakingly vibrant images, making this compact work a thoughtful gift for any thinker, dreamer, or fan of Butler’s. First published in Essence magazine in 2000, the essay shares Butler’s insight, advice, and perspective on the importance of mining history so visions of the future can emerge. Organized into four sections, the essay advises revering the law of consequences and always being ready for the unexpected. This book is a wonderful addition to any literary collection.

Outriders Africa: Essays on Exploration and Return, edited by Bibi Bakare-Yusuf and Layla Mohamed

“Outriders Africa” is an intriguing and provocative collection of essays, poetry, travel diaries, and letters written by 10 writers of African descent who embarked on journeys across Africa during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). Although there were challenges, the pandemic did not halt the writers’ journeys, curiosity, and enchantment as they traveled across the beautiful continent of Africa.

