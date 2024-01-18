Novels are the highest form of imaginative art in the realm of writing. An author must dig from their inner worlds and the content of their hearts to compel readers, explore their pain and failures to adhere to the human condition, and understand the characters they create with such intimacy that they become friends or foes to everyone who encounters their descriptive mannerisms, thoughts, and histories.

“The American Queen” by Vanessa Miller and “The Queen of Sugar Hill,” a novel inspired by the life of actor Hattie McDaniel by ReShonda Tate Billingsley, are explorations of the Black American queen, illustrating that royal blood has never ceased to flow through the veins of our people, no where our feet touch the soil.

The American Queen, by Vanessa Miller

“The American Queen” tells the story of Louella, an enslaved woman in the southern United States whose pleas for freedom are granted, causing her to lead her community into a new life. Traversing the perils of numerous oppositional forces, she still manages to become the queen of the Kingdom of the Happy Land on her journey to gain freedom for as many as humanly possible.

The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel, by ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Bestselling author ReShonda Tate Billingsley weaves a fictional tale about the complexities of success and Black excellence. With Hattie McDaniel as the harrowing protagonist, readers follow the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award through being unable to find work after her triumphant and historical win, and the battles of teetering between Black and white worlds, including surviving backlash from the NAACP and the belittling interactions with the white elite. Anyone who enjoys Hollywood history and Black history will devour this book.

