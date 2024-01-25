In the United States, only 2% of all physicians in the United States are Black women. Moreover, the majority of theology-based texts in support of sexual abuse survivors tend to overlook the voices of survivors, according to Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Susan M. Shaw, the authors of “Surviving God: A New Vision of God Through the Eyes of Sexual Abuse Survivors.”

Dr. Uché Blackstock, author of “Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine,” is part of the first Black family to become legacy alumnae at Harvard Medical School, where she and her twin sister followed in the footsteps of their mother.

Some stories can only come from people who have lived through singular experiences, like being the first, or surviving abuse in such a way that their perspectives are different from those of their predecessors. This is especially true because the majority of Western mainstream medical and pastoral counseling books on trauma have been written by white men.

The authors of these engaging memoirs are courageous in their willingness to tell their truth and express their observations of what is not present or inclusive in their respective fields of expertise. Though these authors are indeed very knowledgeable in their work, they are also grappling with the realities of systemic oppression and gender-based violence. To have survived and thrived has offered them the tools to help others look at the world through a lens of empathy, and see the reality of how our culture is in great need of reform for those who identify and connect with what writers like these women have to offer.

You can find “Surviving God: A New Vision of God Through the Eyes of Sexual Abuse Survivors” and “Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine” wherever books are sold this year.

