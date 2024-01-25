Approaching emotion in the Black community is a task that has rarely been undertaken throughout the course of our historical enslavement.

There is much work to be done as we look inward and also face the challenge of understanding how our emotions affect others and our environment externally. It is difficult to speak about fear and rage, and takes incredible effort to maintain a state of joy while navigating the disrespect and belittling we can experience as we advance in our lives and occupations.

But there are books that are emerging to assist our communities in fostering empathy for ourselves and others. “The Rise of Rage” by Julie A. Christiansen and “Joy Is the Justice We Give Ourselves” by J. Drew Lanham are invaluable books to support us in our growth and emotional health.

The Rise of Rage: Harnessing the Most Misunderstood Emotion by Julie A. Christiansen

If you find step-based guides accompanied by practical activities to be useful, “The Rise of Rage” is a well structured nonfiction title that supports readers in managing the complex emotion of rage. No one wants to admit that they suffer from uncontrolled rage, but with a bit of self awareness and the willingness to live a healthier, emotionally balanced life, this book can assist readers in overcoming their struggle with rage.

Joy Is the Justice We Give Ourselves by J. Drew Lanham

Eco-reparations is a powerful and enchanting concept that has been manifested from idealism into ownership that is tangible and quite real. “Joy Is the Justice We Give Ourselves” examines the presence and environmental gift of nature, and its existence amongst the perils of racism. Interweaving poetry and prose, Black joy shines through in this eco-aware, Black-centered book that offers a refreshing point of view and demands that Black bodies receive the same beautified Earth on which we were all born.

