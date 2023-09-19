WELCOME
Elinor Tatum – Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, New York Amsterdam News
PANEL MODERATORS
Helina Selemon, Maynard 200 Investigative Fellow and Science Reporter, Blacklight
Errol Lewis, Political Journalist, Spectrum News NY1, Board Chair, Revson Foundation
Karen Juanita Carrillo, Co-founder of Afropresencia.org and TAWCS.org and Senior Reporter, Amsterdam News
PANELISTS
Jackie Rowe-Adams, Mayor Appointee the Board of NYC Health and Hospitals and founder of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E.
Milly Silva, Executive Vice President, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
Dr. Heather Butts, Professor, Columbia Mailman School of Public Health
Shavell Knox, Public Housing Business Agent, Teamsters 237
Activist Be-Loved, featured in Beyond the Barrel of the Gun’s acclaimed documentary Be-Loved
Carmen Quinones, NYCHA Tenant Association President
David Banks, Chancellor, NYC Public Schools
Randi Weingarten, President American Federation of Teachers
Lemuria Alawode-El CCed, Senior Advisor to the First Deputy Mayor, City of New York