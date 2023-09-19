WELCOME

Elinor Tatum – Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, New York Amsterdam News

PANEL MODERATORS

Helina Selemon, Maynard 200 Investigative Fellow and Science Reporter, Blacklight

Errol Lewis, Political Journalist, Spectrum News NY1, Board Chair, Revson Foundation

Karen Juanita Carrillo, Co-founder of Afropresencia.org and TAWCS.org and Senior Reporter, Amsterdam News

PANELISTS

Jackie Rowe-Adams, Mayor Appointee the Board of NYC Health and Hospitals and founder of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E.

Milly Silva, Executive Vice President, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

Dr. Heather Butts, Professor, Columbia Mailman School of Public Health

Shavell Knox, Public Housing Business Agent, Teamsters 237

Activist Be-Loved, featured in Beyond the Barrel of the Gun’s acclaimed documentary Be-Loved

Carmen Quinones, NYCHA Tenant Association President

David Banks, Chancellor, NYC Public Schools

Randi Weingarten, President American Federation of Teachers

Lemuria Alawode-El CCed, Senior Advisor to the First Deputy Mayor, City of New York