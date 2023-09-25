National HBCU Week kicks off
The Biden-Harris administration kicks off the 2023 National HBCU Week Conference in Arlington, Virginia on Sunday running through Thursday.
New York HBCU College Fair set for Nov. 11
The New York Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Denny Ferrell Riverbank State Park.
HBCU GO continues to expand its imprint on college sports
HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform, recently announced a 10-year media rights partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)
For HBCUs, the bands are about much more than the show to the Black community: ‘This is family’
The famous marching bands at historically Black colleges and universities have been putting on their must-watch shows for decades.
More about culture than competition, HBCU classics are like a family reunion in the Black community
HBCU Classics are a beloved staple in the Black community. More than just competitions, they are a gathering point for fellowship as well as a means to spotlight and celebrate the rich history tied to HBCUs.
US Forest Service and historically Black colleges unite to boost diversity in wildland firefighting
The U.S. Forest Service has 20 students from historically Black colleges or universities who are participating in a prescribed burn demonstration under instructors’ supervision.