Juneteenth should be about culture not capitalism
Juneteenth is right around the corner. But, with their tasteless ‘Juneteenth red velvet and cheesecake ice cream,’ and ‘It’s the Freedom for Me’ napkins and plates and panned corporate Juneteenth…
Juneteenth Black Business Expo
Discover and support Black-owned retail vendors at the first-ever African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) Juneteenth Black Business Expo. Vendors will offer a wide range of products,…
Juneteenth and Preserving Our Black History
There are few if any holidays more significant than Juneteenth. This day, of course, commemorates the date on which the abolition of slavery was finally announced in Texas—the most geographically-isolated…
Recognition of Juneteenth is recognition of reparations!
This is a special Juneteenth! It is a special Juneteenth because you survived a pandemic, you survived historic poor air quality, and you are still here. You have made it…
Dance – Juneteenth 2023
This Juneteenth, see Urban Bush Women (UBW) in Harlem and Renegade Performance Group (RPG) in Brooklyn. Conceived, directed, and choreographed by UBW co-artistic directors Chanon Judson and Mame Diarra Speis,…
Juneteenth is a demand for reparations
As the country prepares to acknowledge the second national government-sanctioned Juneteenth19 federal holiday, advocates say Black recognition events like Juneeteenth, Kwanzaa, and Black History Month have been commercialized to the…
Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Juneteenth
Black Restaurant Week (BRW) begins Monday—Juneteenth. In the New York City/New Jersey area, more than 100 African American, African, and Caribbean-owned restaurants have already signed up and are ready to…
White House Juneteenth concert celebrates Black music, denounces racism
President Joe Biden delivered a powerful speech denouncing racism in the United States during the White House’s first major Juneteenth celebration on Tuesday, July 13. The Biden-Harris administration hosted a…