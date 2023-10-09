Amsterdam News holds a special place in U.S. Labor history – the first time Black workers successfully organized against Black management – a powerful moment in 1935, laying the groundwork for Amsterdam News’ and the nation’s Black press’ critical role in the advancement of the U.S. Civil Rights.
2021 Awards Breakfast focus is “Tying Communities Together”
2022 8th NY Amsterdam News Labor Awards Breakfast
“Tying Communities Together”
Thursday September 28, 2021 8:00 am to 10:00 am
1199SEIU Headquarters 498 7th Ave New York NY 10018
Live Stream on AmsterdamNews.com
2021 HONOREES
Musician Harry Belafonte
, 32BJ President Kyle Bragg,
Council on School Supervisors and Administrators President Mark Cannizzaro
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten