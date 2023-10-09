Amsterdam News holds a special place in U.S. Labor history – the first time Black workers successfully organized against Black management – a powerful moment in 1935, laying the groundwork for Amsterdam News’ and the nation’s Black press’ critical role in the advancement of the U.S. Civil Rights.

2022 Awards Breakfast focus for 2022 is “Unionized Women of Color Built That!” Recognizing Unions’ Critical Role in the Advancement of Women Especially Women of Color

2022 8th NY Amsterdam News Labor Awards Breakfast

“Unionized Women of Color Built That!”

Recognizing Unions’ Critical Role in the Advancement of Women Especially Women of Color

Thursday September 29, 2022 8:00 am to 10:00 am

1199SEIU Headquarters 498 7th Ave New York NY 10018

Live Stream on AmsterdamNews.com

2022 HONOREES

CLUW President Elise Bryant CWA

CLUW Treasurer Judy Beard APWU

National Officers Council CLUW Women Leaders of Color:

Shelvy Young Abrams, AFT; Lisa C. Blake, OPEIU; Carolyn Burton, TWU; Adriana De La Cruz, IATSE; Tarn Goelling, IBEW; Jennifer L. Grigsby, AFGE; Crystal Herrera, IBEW; Angela W. Johnson, UFCW; Shyla La ‘Sha, SAG-AFTRA; Ashley Lewis, UAW; Karen Bellamy Lewis, IFPTE; Audrey Medley, UMWA; Silvia J. Ramos, CWA; Rachel Walthall, AFWU; Angel Savoy ATU

Proudly unionized in 1936, when we made history as the first time Black workers successfully unionized against Black management, Amsterdam News relentlessly promotes the power of union membership and unions to grow both Black and brown family prosperity and racial equity – across all our platforms including this breakfast.