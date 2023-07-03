If you’re staying in the city this Fourth of July weekend there’s plenty to do around town. Here’s a list to keep you and your family busy for celebrating the holiday.

International Arts African Festival

The International African Arts Festival is scheduled to take place through July 4 at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn. The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. rain or shine and features music and dance performances, spoken word events, fashion shows and an arts and crafts market. Tickets are $10 per day. Click here for more information on this year’s festival.

Public Pools and Beaches

The city’s beaches are open with many people staying cool along the miles of coastline in the Big Apple. Beaches are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. when lifeguards are on duty. The Park’s Department is advising people to stay away from the water on beaches when lifeguards are not on duty. The over 90 public outdoor swimming pools around the city are also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. To find the beach or pool near you go to www.nycgovparks.org

Fireworks

There are several fireworks shows scheduled around the city this week. The largest and most widely attended fireworks display is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on the East River. Fireworks will be set off at 9:25 p.m. for a 25-minute show. This year’s revelry will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets. Check out other fireworks displays around the city during the holiday weekend here.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

If your stomach can handle it, head over to Coney Island on July 4th for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island. Thousands of spectators are expected to come out to the event. Last year’s men’s winner was Joey Chestnut who ate 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Miki Sodu, the women’s winner ate 42 hot dogs. Check out the Nathan’s website for more info.

Public Transportation and Closures

City government offices, libraries, courts, post offices and the DMV and schools will be closed for summer meal programs on Tuesday, July 4. There will be no trash, recycling, or organics collection, nor street cleaning by the Department of Sanitation. Subways and buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. Most banks are also closed for the holiday.

Like this: Like Loading...