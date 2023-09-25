The New York Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Denny Ferrell Riverbank State Park.

The fair is presented in partnership with the Malcolm Bernard HBCU College Fair Tour and Riverbank State Park.

High school and community college students will get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with representatives of many historically Black institutions of higher education from across the country. High school seniors will also have the opportunity to receive on-site admission and scholarships, with application fees possibly waived.

Workshops and guest speakers will focus on helping students gain the knowledge and tools necessary for them to move to and through higher education. The fair will feature 45 HBCUs.

The free, annual college planning event is open to all Tri-State area high school and community college students and their parents, community and faith-based youth groups and college prep groups.

Registration begins Sept. 29. Go to www.hbcu-cfnj.com for more information.

