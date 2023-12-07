Shannon covers the epidemic of gun violence for the Amsterdam News’ Blacklight investigative unit, reporting for its Beyond the Barrel of the Gun initiative. Prior to joining the Amsterdam News as a 2023 Report for America Corps member, Shannon spent a year in Germany as a Fulbright Young Professional Journalist, where she reported for The Local Germany.

Shannon is originally from Wellesley, Massachusetts, and graduated from Princeton University in 2022 with a major in Sociology. Away from journalism, she loves playing soccer and cheering on her favorite team, Arsenal FC.