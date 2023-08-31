Amsterdam News holds a special place in U.S. Labor history – the first time Black workers successfully organized against Black management – a powerful moment in 1935, laying the groundwork for Amsterdam News’ and the nation’s Black press’ critical role in the advancement of the U.S. Civil Rights.

2023 Awards Breakfast focus for 2023 is “Vision to Reality” Celebrating the leaders that fought for Black and minority inclusion in the skilled trades, accompanying Amsterdam News acclaimed special issue published earlier this year Hard Labor: The Journey of Black and Minority Inclusion in the Skilled Trades.

In addition we are proud to honor Amalgamated Bank and its CEO, in the bank’s 100th Anniversary Year. Founded by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America nearly 100 years ago, it is considered the bank for the working people and the first bank to develop strike funds that support workers who fought poor working conditions.

Thursday, September 28, 2023

8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EST

1199SEIU Headquarters Midtown, 498 7th Avenue New York, NY 10018

Registration, Tickets, Tables and Sponsorships link to follow

2023 Honorees

Gary LaBarbera – President, New York State and the New York City Building and Construction Trades Councils Lavon Chambers – Executive Director at Pathways to Apprenticeship

William Wallace IV – Senior Acquisitions Officer, The Continuum Company Priscilla Sims Brown – CEO, Amalgamated Bank

Proudly unionized in 1936, when we made history as the first time Black workers successfully unionized against Black management, Amsterdam News relentlessly promotes the power of union membership and unions to grow both Black and brown family prosperity and racial equity – across all our platforms including this breakfast now in its 9th year.

Previous Labor Awards Breakfast

2022 2021