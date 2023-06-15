At a marvelous ARC (Action for the Retired) event, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine congratulated Dakota Washington and her grandmother Jackie Washington, a member of the A. Philip Randolph Senior Center. Dakota is a graduate of Saint Charles Borromeo School in Harlem.

Theresa Hassler accepted an honor from Dory Garcia, executive director of ARC, on behalf of NYS Senator Cordell Cleare. Hon. Adriano Espaillat was honored and also presented ARC with a Congressional proclamation, accepted by Richard Allman, Fern Hertzberg, and Garcia. ARC is a service provider for seniors.

Like this: Like Loading...