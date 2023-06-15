East Flatbush in Brooklyn may become the city’s next gentrification hotspot.

The neighborhood, which according to the 2010 Census is 88.7% African American, was recently lauded by StreetEasy as the No. 1 most affordable neighborhood for 2023 College Grads.

Young college grads searching for their first New York city apartments should look to neighborhoods like East Flatbush; Ridgewood, Queens; and Manhattan’s Washington Heights as districts where they can find rents below $1,500 per person, the site stated.

Other areas to make the list included Brooklyn’s Bushwick, Crown Heights, Bed-Stuy, and Flatbush communities, along with Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights and East Harlem, and the Astoria district of Queens. Each of these neighborhoods––except for Astoria and East Harlem––boast a median asking rent below $1,800.

“As of May, about 1 in 5 market-rate NYC rentals were affordable to recent college grads earning the median income of $62,000 for those aged 22 to 27 with a bachelor’s degree in NYC,” StreetEasy said.

