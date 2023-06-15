On June 13, Netflix shared a poster and trailer for the sci-fi mystery film, “They Cloned Tyrone,” featuring John Boyega, Teyonnah Parris and Jamie Foxx as a hustler, pimp and pro who uncovers a government conspiracy. The cast also includes David Alan Grier and J. Alphonso Nicholson who plays Lil Murder on P. Valley. The movie will have its world premiere tonight at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida and will start streaming July 21 on Netflix. Jamie continues to recover after being hospitalized in April for an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to multiple reports…

PatBo and the Couture Council Young Patrons (CCYP) at the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology, hosted a dinner to officially launch the CCYP initiative and to honor the opening of the i Moda Hoy! exhibition at the Museum at FIT. The dinner took place at Cafe Habana on the Lower East Side. Notable attendees included Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell…

Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland and Ambassador Theatre Group announced the casting of award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evilene, in the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony award-winning hit musical The Wiz, in advance of its highly anticipated national tour this fall and Broadway return in the spring of 2024. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are producers of the musical…….

Tongues are wagging that Drake went Instagram official to celebrate his new girlfriend’s birthday. According to multiple reports, the Toronto emcee posted, “More life to the girl that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspire my confidant my heart.” He then included her Instagram handle and wished her a Happy Birthday. According to sources, @champagnepapi is pouring out all of these accolades to a lovely young woman whose name is Lilah Pi, and rumored to be an artist…..

