Discover and support Black-owned retail vendors at the first-ever African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) Juneteenth Black Business Expo. Vendors will offer a wide range of products, from hats and accessories to clothing and home décor—unique and high-quality items that are perfect for gifts or treating oneself. Shopping with these businesses will support the economic empowerment of the Black community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to shop and support Black entrepreneurs.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.​ on Thursday, June 15, at Montclair State University (1 Normal Avenue, Montclair, N.J. 07043).

