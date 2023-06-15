June is a wild card month along with the new moon in Gemini at 26 degrees shining light on all things new, fresh, different, innocent, and pure to begin a new journey. Utilize your creativity, words, art, and concentration to focus on building a new foundation doing things differently. Gemini loves change, travel, short trips, short term leases, short-term dealing, and things that last three to five months, weeks, days—something with flexibility with opportunities to assist and be the voice of reason for the people. Romance, business, and family obligations are topics, along with new legal laws with simultaneous system updates. Relax as much as possible to refresh your energy. As Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha says, “Nothing gets transformed in your life until your mind is transformed.”

Capricorn: Cappy, there is much in store for you this cycle week with Pluto retrograde back in Capricorn. A time to prepare, structure, get in position, build a foundation, and expound on your objectives which are keys until the end of the Pluto in Capricorn transit on January 19, 2024. Sudden insights, meetings, and separations are universal design for the process forward. Listen to the wise people who announce their presence; some call them angels, or are you the angel in folks’ lives as sometimes our roles are reversed? In the days leading up until June 23, look at your process and progress from when Pluto in Capricorn previewed on January 26, 2008 until now.

Aquarius: It’s all or nothing this year for you, your position, and the role you play. Your seeds are being nourished, watered, nurtured, and supported to bear fruit. Now this is just a glimpse of what you can produce. There is no amount nor limit of how far you can expand yourself. Continue to build the foundation as the light shines a favor on your agenda. From June 15 until 6 a.m. on June 18, it’s the value in the lessons that cause you to expand. Network is key.

Pisces: When there is a calling on your life, the divine will send its people as messengers to usher you to the next phase like graduation. Now that you have graduated, what are you going to do? It’s time to act on it with all that you know and can carry. No need to think about doing it, just be about it. Your brain works when you are ready, willing, and hungry enough to walk through the door to get what you came for. From June 18 until 6 p.m. on June 20, follow your passion soulfully.

Aries: The truth shall set you free. There are many revelations occurring in your environmental circumstances; some are yours and some are from others. Semi-legal matters can show up, be it a contract, hidden information, messages, signs, facts, or figures that were kept from you. This week there is no running or hiding from it, only facing it, whether it’s through creative, business, personal, professional, legal, or romantic means, or even in the physical and spiritual realms. You felt this energy approaching. From June 20 until 6 a.m. June 23, what’s the 411 of the insights of that aha moment? Now you get it.

Taurus: This cycle week feels like a spiral, vertical, diagonal, horizontal, curve, zigzag, and perpendicular on a square as the scene is playing out. Wait for it. There is more in store for you to gain after all that “shake up for the wake up” to come to a conclusion from the ether. Walk into the unknown as all your senses are activated, leading you where you need to be. In the days leading up to June 23, network with the bosses to get your plan across.

Gemini: When the divine creator gives you an assignment, you ask what you need to do rather than handle your business. Rewards come when you render the service, or when the assignment is complete. Travel long distances internationally, or in your mind and on social media. Before you can begin a new journey, release yourself from what pulls on your heartstrings or keeps you from moving forward. From June 15 until 6 a.m. on June 18, change is progress to escort you to the next phase. Make a bold statement.



Cancer: A magical moment is occurring in the celestial realm with your ancestors conveying a message to you about an inheritance, investments, real estate, insurance policy payout, or D.N.A.; upgrade is on the way. Allow your intuition to be your coast guard like a guardian angel. When you stand on your beliefs, your ancestor stands with you, becoming a force to be reckoned with surrounded by protection. There is nothing you can do about the internal and external of the transformation occurring. From June 18 until 6 p.m. on June 20, maturity comes with experience and the need to evolve before it changes and challenges you on a physical level.

Leo: Focus on results and feedback to position yourself as your career and/or business takes off. When you began this mission, you learned how to fly with little direction. Now you are soaring, doing back flips and spins, coming up with new ideas. Your potential is unlimited; reach beyond the maximum and gather your strength and team to make power moves. From June 20 until 6 a.m. on June 23, changing your perspective is like laying down new train tracks and roads to adventure into valleys and mountains never traveled.

Virgo: You have the essences of fire of the flaming spirit, blazing through your energy to convey messages to people. Folks who cross your path will catch a whiff of it and feel a spark to follow their heart, or change something in themselves. This is real fire flowing through your body like a generator, keeping the lights and heat on a cold night. Review any contracts, fact check, and do your homework to complete the element fire assignment. In the days leading up to June 23, when it gets too hot to remain grounded, embrace the energy for a kundalini to rise to reach its lotus.

Libra: It’s nice to meet you, and a pleasure to come across an individual God light-being on earth who causes metamorphosis, healing, and inspiration, and wakes up the people. Wait, what’s your name? Who are you? Why are you here? What is left on your mind? Sometimes in life, knowing too much changes the whole dynamic, so less is best. Know that you were chosen to cross paths with this individual. By the end of June, you have a better inner-standing of the meeting that took place. From June 15 until 6 a.m. June 18, listen to the tone and vibration of what is being conveyed. Mentally, are you prepared?



Scorpio: Have you looked into the resources and events within your community that fits your profession? Are you providing a service to your community? This is a phenomenal month to make improvements in the departments that need a personal tune up to build your character or confidence, and be competent in your craft. Ask for what you need and allow the universe to do the rest as you apply the necessary footwork. This is the time to reconstruct and rearrange your home or personal space. From June 18 until 6 p.m. on June 20, a heart-to-heart conversation or meeting with a special person will inspire you to change the direction of a decision.

Sagittarius: You are receiving top secret classified intel on an upcoming assignment or project and your expertise is needed. No need to volunteer—go straight to the CEO, manager, or chancellor in charge of your proven credentials and claim your seat at the table. There is something mystical and unusual happening in an invisible way, yet you can feel it. From June 20th until 6 a.m. on June 23, what’s private is private and what’s public is public. An “I heard it through the grapevine” vibe is in the air.

