Whenever summer rolls around, I always try to introduce myself to new music. It helps that Spotify’s algorithm sends me new artists it thinks I will enjoy and I can choose to explore further…or not. As summer approaches, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and start trading music with friends and family members. Ideally, you will discover something new that you’ll grow to love.

Now is a great time to start, since June is African American Music Appreciation Month. This appreciation was created in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, a man who grew up in Georgia and was no doubt surrounded by soul-filled music. The purpose of this month is to “celebrate the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage.”

African Americans have influenced every musical genre there is, and we’ve created many new genres as well. When I listen to hip-hop, I hear the R&B, soul, funk, and jazz samples. Everyone from A Tribe Called Quest to the Notorious BIG sampled some great and even obscure music. Puffy and Dr. Dre’s unique styles of finding loops and hooks in old school music create positively brand-new sounds for new generations to enjoy.

When I listen to some of the jazz masters, like Sarah Vaughn or Ella Fitzgerald, I hear operatic tones and sweeping symphonies. Famed trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard has created two full operas for future generations of musicians to deconstruct and study.

I was just having a conversation with a friend about whether there’s something in the water in places like Detroit and Hampton, VA—so many great musical talents come out of those areas that I’m starting to wonder what is in the water or the soil that creates so many talented musicians from one singular place. I began thinking of this as I watched Stevie Wonder perform at this year’s Fordham University graduation. His voice and musical talent are unparalleled, and he’s been making music for roughly six decades.

As we celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month, I hope you find new music or discover obscure songs from artists you already know. It is a blessing to have African Americans who have dedicated their lives to providing music for our lives. They toil to provide a soundtrack to everything from our celebrations and triumphs to our breakups and tribulations. They provide the score for our family events and moments when we’re cleaning the house.

African American music has traveled the globe and influenced almost every culture. I hope you spend this month thinking about some of your favorite musical influences…and I truly hope you pass that knowledge and love on to someone you know.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio.

