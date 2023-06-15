Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church has partnered with the nonprofit POWER LavaLove’s mission to serve the sheltered and unsheltered homeless by creating a safe and comfortable place where those who don’t have access to water can take a hot shower. The ribbon-cutting and launch date for the mobile showers will be July 12. Volunteers are needed to run the initiative; if interested, sign up via http://tinyurl.com/LavaLoveVolunteer.
