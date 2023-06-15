Over the course of 27 seasons, the New York Liberty has scored over 100 points in only a handful of games. Then came last week, when they had two. Coming back from a disappointing loss to the Chicago Sky, the Liberty’s game versus the Minnesota Lynx on June 7 at the Barclays Center was postponed due to the dangerous air quality in New York City as a result of wildfires in Canada. Their next game was two days later in Atlanta versus the Dream.

It was a successful trip: The Liberty came away with a 106–83 victory. Sabrina Ionescu scored a career-high 37 points, including eight three-pointers, a franchise record. With the arrival of WNBA MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, Ionescu had somewhat faded to the background, but she let it be known she is a force in the league.

On Sunday, the Liberty returned home to celebrate its annual Pride game. New York defeated the Dallas Wings 102–93 on double-figure scoring from Stewart (32 points without a single free throw), Ionescu (22), Courtney Vandersloot (15), Marine Johannes (12), and Betnijah Laney (10). The win marked the first professional encounter between sisters Nyara Sabally of the Liberty and Satou Sabally of the Wings. In defeat, Satou won sisterly bragging rights with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Nyara went scoreless in 9 minutes of playing time.

“We have a veteran team and it certainly helps,” said Liberty coach Sandy Brondello after the win over the Wings. “Sometimes, it’s just a little bit of focus, a little bit of togetherness, a little bit of toughness. That’s great to have.”

“Obviously, as this group has come together, we’re having an awareness of where one another is, the spots and how the defense is going to play us, and in particular me,” said Stewart. “People are helping me get into the right positions. Today, the shots went in…There are going to be nights where it’s going to be open. There are nights where it’s going to be super-collapsed, and we continue to find the open person.”

The Liberty face the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center on Sunday, marking Brittney Griner’s first game in New York since 2021. Last weekend, Griner and her teammates were subjected to verbal harassment at the Dallas airport. The incident may lead to enhanced security for Griner for the remainder of the season.

Like this: Like Loading...