Senbere Teferi, a two-time Olympian from Ethiopia, set a new record of 30:12 at Saturday’s Mastercard New York Mini 10K, held in Central Park by the New York Road Runners (NYRR), by holding off Kenya’s Helen Obiri, this year’s women’s Boston Marathon winner. Teferi had the fastest time since the event’s inception in 1972.

Obiri crossed the finish line in 30:19 in her first Mini 10K. Mexico’s Laura Galvan was third at 31:14. Emily Sisson was fourth at 31:16, the third best time ever in the race by an American.

The Mastercard NY Mini began in 1972 as the first women-only road race in the world. Back then, it was called the Crazylegs Mini Marathon and only 72 women finished the event. This year, 8,369 women completed the arduous trek.

This was the third year that Mastercard served as the title sponsor.

In the wheelchair division, Susannah Scaroni of the United States, the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon champion and two-time Paralympic medalist, led from start to finish and set a new mark of 21:06, breaking the previous record that she also held. Scaroni has owned the race, winning all five since the wheelchair division became part of the event in 2018. Jenna Fesemyer placed second at 25:16 and Michelle Wheeler was third (26:05).

The Mini 10K also featured participants from NYRR Run for the Future, a free seven-week program for high school girls in New York City with little to no running experience. The seven-week program introduced participants to running and wellness through practices and panels focused on mental health, nutrition, and body image.

Like this: Like Loading...