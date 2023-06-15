The Takeover has resumed!

Brooklyn native Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez Jr. (19-1, 13 KOs) handed Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) his first loss as a professional, taking the WBO and Ring magazine junior welterweight championships from the former titleholder with a 115-113, 117-111, 115-113 unanimous win on Saturday evening at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The 25-year-old Lopez, whose only blemish as a pro was a loss to George Kambosos in November 27, 2021, also at the Theater, entered the fight as an underdog but took control of the fight in the early rounds and never let Taylor mount a sustained attack. The 32-year-old Taylor, who is from Scotland, hadn’t faced an opponent since defeating Jack Catterall in his homeland 16 months ago before meeting up with Lopez.

“Josh Taylor is a tough dude,” said Lopez after entertaining the crowd with hard shots to Taylor and fluid movement. “I can see why he beat so many fighters. But you’ve got to counter the counter-puncher. You’ve got to outsmart the man and get in there. And I did that. I think I did enough.This is what it is all about.”

Lopez, of Honduran descent and trained by his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., said the pre-fight doubts about his chances to beat Taylor by members of the media and boxing fans also had him wondering about the possibility.

“I questioned myself for a good reason,” he said. “You guys don’t understand. I’ve always been my worst critic, and you guys got a little glimpse of it. But I’ve just got to ask you one thing, and one thing only: Do I still got it?”

He then paid homage to Lopez Sr., who designed a solid game plan he smartly executed versus Taylor.

“This was about fixing what we needed to,” he said. “That’s why I don’t leave my coach. I trust in him a lot.”

Taylor was complimentary of Lopez after suffering his first loss. “No excuses,” he said. “[This performance] wasn’t my best. The better man won tonight. I’ve got no excuses. I fought to the best of my ability. He was better than me tonight. It is what it is. Congratulations to Teofimo.”

Although there was no rematch clause, Taylor alluded to a potential rematch. “I thought it was a close fight,” he said. Two of the judges’ scorecards reflected his opinion. “I’d love to do it again. I definitely know I’m better than that, and I know I can beat him still. I’d love to do it again. But he’s the champ, so the ball is in his court.”

In other boxing news, last Friday in Miami, former four-division champion Adrien Broner dominated William Hutchinson with a 99-91, 100-90, 99-91 win in his first fight under the promotion of the legendary Don King. Broner is hoping for a chance to claim a title in his next contest.

“I see what’s-his-name—Romello? Rolly?” Broner said of the newly crowned WBA super-lightweight champion Rolando Romero. Broner also had eyes on who would come out of the Lopez-Taylor match victorious.

“I like the winner of Teofimo and Josh Taylor, and whoever has a belt. I want all the belts,” he said.

King also hopes for a title shot for Broner in the near future. “We are not fooling around,” he said. “We are going to take care of business. And we got the WBC here [that] is going to get us a title fight. We are going to win that title, then defend that title, then unify the world, because he can do it. He was a four-time world champion before and now the best is yet to come. It’s return to glory.”

