The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and PSEG’s True Diversity Film Series will present “The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People” and a panel discussion about the film at NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark, N.J.) at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

This free event presents a film that preserves the legacy of slavery in New Jersey and examines how it prevented Black property ownership and access to other resources. It raises important questions, such as what types of government policies can repair generations of inequality and how slavery and its impact should be taught in schools.

The accompanying Standing in Solidarity panel will be composed of Elaine Buck and Beverly Mills, authors of “If These Stones Could Talk: African American Presence in the Hopewell Valley, Sourland Mountain and Surrounding Regions of New Jersey”; Linda Caldwell Epps, president/CEO, 1804 Consultants; and Damon Jones, associate professor at Chicago University.

The event is curated by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and is part of NJPAC’s Juneteenth celebrations.

A Juneteenth celebration with a marketplace, drumming, dance, poetry, and jazz will take place in Harriet Tubman Square before the panel.To register, visit https://njpac.tfaforms.net/145?id=a2F8X000009pLU1UAM or call 888-466-5722.

