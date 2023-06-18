Juneteenth Celebration at the African Burial Ground: The African Burial Ground is hosting its Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 with programing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 290 Broadway, Manhattan. The program will feature libation and drumming, musical performances and speeches. Click here for more information.

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration: As Black As It Gets!: Strategy for Black Lives is hosting its 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverbank State Park (679 Riverside Drive, Manhattan). There will be free food while supplies last, vendors and music. Click here to RSVP.

Celebrating Freedom Through Art: Melvin Levin School for the Performing Arts presents “Celebrating Freedom Through Art” on June 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5909 Beverley Road, Brooklyn. The program will feature Was Jackson, CEO of BRIC, who will be the keynote speaker, music, dance and spoken word. Click here for more information.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration: Kingsland Homestead is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on June 19 starting at 2 p.m. There will be a screening of the documentary “13th” with special guest speeches followed by a meal in Weeping Beech Park. Click here for more information.

Juneteenth Festival: Feed My Sheep Street Ministry is hosting their Juneteenth Festival on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 172-09 Sayres Avenue, Queens. There will be bouncy houses for the children, raffles for the adults, a space game for the adults, food, music and more. Click here for more information.

Juneteenth in Queens: Juneteenth in Queens will take place on June 19 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Park. The event will feature, interactive fun, vendors, workshops and food. Click here for more information.

“Why Celebrate Juneteenth?”: Several branches of the The Association for the Study of African American Life and History are jointly hosting “Why Celebrate Juneteenth?.” The virtual event will take place on June 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The program will feature author and scholar Dr. Kris Manjapra, professor of History at Tufts University. Professor Dr. Manjapra is the author of five books including Black Ghosts of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation. Professor Manjapra is a former Harvard University student of the past ASALH National President, Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham. Dr. Higginbotham will introduce, Dr. Manjapra. The program will also feature a reading of the poem, “Juneteenth, the Great American Deceit” authored by Dr. Beatrice Vasser and read by Dr. Vasser’s daughter, Rosalynn Vasser. Click here to register.

New York Botanical Garden: Join the garden for its Juneteenth Weekend featuring hands-on gardening, crafts and exploration throughout the state-of-the-art Edible Academy campus. There will also be cooking demonstrations featuring special guests and the crops of the African American Garden: The Caribbean Experience. Click here fore more information.

