The Golden Ladies––Denise, Venita, Robin and Frezzel of A. Philip Randolph Senior Center––honored the Juneteenth holiday at their Harlem Center with food, and respect with the delighted community.
Get the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected.
Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years. Donors who choose to give monthly or annually will receive Amsterdam News’ Weekly E-Edition and acclaimed weekday newsletter Editorially Black to their inbox!
The New Black View
The Golden Ladies––Denise, Venita, Robin and Frezzel of A. Philip Randolph Senior Center––honored the Juneteenth holiday at their Harlem Center with food, and respect with the delighted community.