Tongues are wagging that Monique Samuels has officially filed for divorce from her former NFL player husband Chris Samuels after almost 11 years of marriage, People reports. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member filed a petition in Maryland’s Montgomery County Family Court to seal the documents. The docket shows she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. From there, Monique filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15. The estranged couple’s divorce still is not finalized. However, Monique and Chris had a scheduled hearing on June 21…



Jonathan Majors is going to trial in August on domestic violence charges. For the first time, the embattled actor appeared in person in a lower Manhattan courtroom on June 20 in the ongoing assault case. During the brief proceedings, the judge set his trial date to start August 3. The “Creed: 3” star’s new girlfriend, “Harlem” actress Meagan Good, accompanied him to court. The courtroom appearance lasted around three minutes. Jonathan was arrested on March 25 in the Big Apple on domestic violence allegations and was later charged with several counts of assault and aggravated harassment of Grace Jabbari, with whom he is no longer involved…



The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm & Soul department revealed plans to honor legendary multi-platinum selling producer and artist Dr. Dre with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop in Los Angeles on June 22. The ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award is presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an indelible impact on the art and culture of hip-hop…



The city of New York is set to honor Grammy Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Valerie Simpson with the prestigious Key to New York City award. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 15 at the highly anticipated St. Albans Jazz & R&B Festival, featuring R&B recording star Russell Thompkins Jr’s New Stylistics, Jazz Legend Gerald Albright, and Latin Favorite Chico Alvarez. Valerie Simpson, a legendary figure in the music industry, has made an indelible mark with her extraordinary talent, timeless music, and unwavering commitment to her craft. Her remarkable contributions to the arts and her dedication to empowering others have garnered her this esteemed recognition from Mayor Eric Adams. The event will be held at 4 p.m. in Archie Spigner Park (formerly known as The St. Albans Park) on Merrick Blvd. and Sayres Ave. in St. Albans. This annual festival is produced by The Black Spectrum Theatre, Inc…

